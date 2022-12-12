Marcos on Maharlika Wealth Fund: Advantageous ‘for sure’ | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks up on the Maharlika Wealth Fund, saying the controversial proposal is advantageous to the Philippines.

The United States imposes sanctions on more than 40 individuals across nine countries, including self-styled pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is wanted in the U.S. for corruption and human rights abuses.

P&G Philippines recalls its Sangobion Kids supplement. P&G says it is a precautionary measure after it learned the food supplement may contain ‘ethylene glycol above the allowable limits in raw material.’

In a unanimous decision, the University of the Philippines Board of Regents names former regent and lawyer Angelo Jimenez the new president of the country’s premier state university.

Notable names from the LGBTQ+ community grace the second edition of Vice Ganda’s UnkabogaBALL party on Sunday, December 10, in Cebu.

BTS Jin shows off new hair; NewJeans drops teasers for ‘OMG’

Jin of K-pop sensation BTS shows off his new look with shaved hair, ahead of his upcoming military enlistment. Meantime, rookie South Korean girl group NewJeans releases the teasers for their first comeback.

Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift will make her film directorial debut with an original script she wrote. — Rappler.com