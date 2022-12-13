Wanted Apollo Quiboloy lashes out over US sanctions | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Embattled preacher and self-styled ‘Son of God’ Apollo Quiboloy lashes out at the United States, accusing its government of violating his human rights.

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros files a bill that seeks to decriminalize libel. Hontiveros says libel laws have ‘been weaponized’ and decriminalizing libel is essential to ‘truly defend press freedom.’

Baby River’s mother, Reina Mae Nasino and two other activists gain temporary freedom after a Manila court grants them bail.

Prince Harry appears to say Britain’s royal household was prepared to lie to protect his elder brother Prince William, in a new trailer for the Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan.

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon is on a roll! After several nominations and awards, she is now nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the 2023 Golden Globe awards, for her performance as the indomitable toilet cleaner Abigail in Ruben Ostlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness.’

Two songwriters drop their lawsuit claiming Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift copied their lyrics in her 2014 number-one hit ‘Shake It Off.’

South Korea’s military gets a new recruit on Tuesday, December 13: Jin, the oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS. — Rappler.com