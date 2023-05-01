Labor Day power outage at NAIA | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines’ main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is again crippled by a power outage. The NAIA Terminal 3 experienced the power outage at about 1:05 am on May 1.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says China has yet to form its team for a communication mechanism to avoid misunderstandings in the West Philippine Sea.

US military Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino says the Philippines owns the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites that will be built in the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says the first batch of 17 Filipinos from conflict-hit Sudan returned to the Philippines, Saturday afternoon, April 29.

Steph Curry sets a Game 7 scoring record with 50 points as the Golden State Warriors keep its championship-repeat dreams alive with a 120-100 win over the Sacramento Kings.

TXT, B.I., Bruno Mars are coming to PH

Save the date, Filipino MOAs, K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER is bringing its ACT: SWEET MIRAGE tour to the Philippine Arena on August 13.

Brace yourselves for a new era, A’TIN! P-pop powerhouse SB19 just confirms a new EP in June, and a world tour from June to August. — Rappler.com