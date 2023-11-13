Leila de Lima walks free after bail | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Moments after hearing the court had granted her bail, former senator Leila de Lima exclaims, ‘Freedom!’ The Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 206 grants bail in open court to De Lima, setting in motion her freedom after almost seven years in detention.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and chief executive officer of the Maharlika Investment Corporation on Monday, November 13.

Two female students are found dead in an office of the Signal Village National High School in Taguig City Friday night, November 10.

The Philippines votes in favor of a UN resolution declaring Israel’s settlements in Palestinian territories to be ‘an obstacle to peace.’

South Korean stars Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri officially call it quits after six years of dating. Both agencies of the stars confirm the split on Monday, November 13.

Netflix announces the highly-anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series adaptation will premiere on February 22, 2024.

Rumored couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly lock lips at Taylor’s Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sunday, November 12. — Rappler.com