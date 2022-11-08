Bulacan school principal suspended due to harassment claims | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A private school in Santa Maria, Bulacan, places its senior high school principal under preventive suspension while it investigates allegations of harassment made by a 16-year-old student.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nominates Luli Arroyo, the only daughter of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, as Philippine ambassador to Austria.

In a short speech during an event to remember the loss and destruction caused by Super Typhoon Yolanda, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says commemorative events are important to ‘remember those who we were told not to remember.’

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres tells countries gathered at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt, they must either work together now to cut emissions or condemn future generations to climate catastrophe.

K-pop boy group TREASURE will continue with only 10 members following the departure of members Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho.

Filipino singer Billy Crawford and his dance partner qualify for the grand finals of France’s version of dance competition Dancing with the Stars, after being the top scorers for the semi-finals round.

Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach completes the 2022 New York City Marathon, finishing strong with a time of around five hours. – Rappler.com