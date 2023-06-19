Disinfo beneficiary Marcos to start campaign vs fake news | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who benefited the most from disinformation in the 2022 presidential polls, says ‘fake news should have no place in modern society.’

The Department of Transportation says the fare hikes for the Light Rail Transit’s Lines 1 and 2 will take effect on August 2.

Long lines form at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 departure area on Friday, June 16, the first day of the transfer of all Philippine Airlines international flights from Terminal 2.

China’s Xi Jinping hails ‘progress’ in talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing. Blinken is the first holder of his post to meet Xi since 2018.

Carlos Yulo emerges as the best performing male athlete for the second straight edition of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

EXO Members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin will be staying with agency SM Entertainment. A Soompi report says the label released a joint statement with the three EXO members to announce they have ‘resolved the differences caused by misunderstandings.’

Claudine Barretto and Dennis Padilla reunite to celebrate the baptism of Claudine’s children, Quia and Noah. Claudine posted a video where she can be seen hugging Dennis, her former brother-in-law.

Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste reveals he is in a ‘happy’ and ‘full of love’ relationship with media personality Kris Aquino. — Rappler.com