Marcos to make state visit to China in January | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Marcos, Bantag vs Remulla, and Chris Evans

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be flying to China for a state visit in early January 2023. The Office of the Press Secretary announces Marcos’ state visit to China is set from January 3 to 6.

Pakistan will not be satisfied unless UN climate summit negotiators unlock emergency cash for the country to rebuild, after this year’s devastating floods.

Suspended Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag finally responds to allegations against him, by telling Justice Secretary Boying Remulla to resign.

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk raises the possibility of the platform going bankrupt. Bloomberg News reports Musk told Twitter employees he could not rule out bankruptcy.

Injured College of St. Benilde players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis officially file a physical injury complaint against suspended Jose Rizal University forward John Amores.

PH ELFS, rejoice! Super Junior will be pushing through with SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD IN MANILA.

Sorry, ladies – 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive is officially off the market. US media outlets confirm Captain America star Chris Evans, 41, has been in a low-key relationship with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, 25. — Rappler.com