China ‘firmly opposes’ US involvement in West PH Sea issue | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

China condemns the United States over its latest move to back the Philippines against the continued presence of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo is absent from the 13th Cabinet meeting of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the last for 2022.

TV personality Daphne Oseña-Paez joins Malacañang’s communications team as its quote-unquote ‘press briefer.’

Pop singer Justin Bieber lashes out at clothing company H&M over clothes featuring his image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion giant had not obtained his approval.

The Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars makes a comeback! The yearly MMFF tradition is a parade of floats inspired by the films competing in the festival that year.

Local folk pop band Ben&Ben addresses complaints about its homecoming concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Pasay City.

Drag Den creator and director Rod Singh says the show never tried to be a copy of Drag Race Philippines. — Rappler.com