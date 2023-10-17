OFWs prefer to stay in Israel despite conflict in Gaza — DFA | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Filipinos working in Israel are still unwilling to return home more than a week after Hamas attacked. As of Monday, October 16, just 22 out of over 30,000 Filipinos working in Israel have expressed their desire to come home.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista files a cyber libel complaint against jeepney transport group Manibela chairperson Mar Valbuena and radio personality Ira Panganiban after they allegedly accused him of corruption.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration highlights the spike in foreign investments in the country, which it links to numerous presidential overseas visits.

Two more witnesses recant their testimony in the third drug trading charge against former senator Leila De Lima.

Family members of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon say the queen has been missing since Thursday, October 12.

Barangay Ginebra searches for a replacement import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, amid the uncertainty surrounding Justin Brownlee.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film sold $123.5 million worth of tickets around the world over the weekend, slightly less than early box office estimates. — Rappler.com