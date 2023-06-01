Cordillera group slams SMNI’s red-tagging | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A media-citizens group in the Cordillera criticize Sonshine Media Network International or SMNI hosts for red-tagging journalists and writers in Baguio City.

Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves receives another 60-day suspension order from the House, with 285 lawmakers voting yes to the ethics committee’s recommendation.

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, where spots in the Paris Olympics are at stake, remains the priority for Carlos Yulo.

More Eat Bulaga mainstays leave production company Television and Production Exponents Inc. or TAPE, following the resignation of the noontime show’s longtime main hosts, Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon.

Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK is coming back to the Philippines! The band announces the Asia stops for their Luxury Disease tour, which will include a show in Manila, on September 26 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo speaks up on the allegations he is involved in the separation of Moira Dela Torre and Jason Hernandez.

P-pop powerhouse SB19 continues to make waves in the international scene as its comeback single ‘GENTO’ makes it at number eight on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.

EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin notify SM Entertainment of the termination of their exclusive contracts on Thursday, June 1. — Rappler.com