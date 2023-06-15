Abalos: ‘Powerful syndicate’ behind P6.7-B shabu mess | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos reveals a ‘powerful syndicate’ is said to be the brains behind the P6.7-B shabu mess hounding the Philippine National Police.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off Calatagan, Batangas, at 10:19 am on Thursday, June 15. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warns damage and aftershocks are expected.

Versions of the pro-democracy protest anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ are unavailable on the iTunes Store, Spotify, KKBOX, Facebook, and Instagram’s Reels on Wednesday, June 14, after the government sought an injunction banning the song outright.

Paul McCartney says a ‘last’ Beatles song, featuring the voice of late member John Lennon, will be released this year thanks to the use of artificial intelligence.

Filipino singer Roland Abante wows America’s Got Talent judges and audience members when he auditioned for the reality talent competition.

South Korean star Song Joong-ki is now a dad! Joong-ki’s agency announces his wife, Katy Louise Saunders has given birth to a baby boy in Italy.

Following speculations that her relationship with basketball player Ricci Rivero has ended, Andrea Brillantes opens up on her current emotional state, saying her heart’s ‘okay.’ — Rappler.com