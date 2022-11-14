Marcos: ‘We need a Code of Conduct’ on the South China Sea | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Marcos at ASEAN, SB19, and Billy Crawford

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tells the Association of Southeast Asia Nations, the region needs to make sure the South China Sea ‘remains a sea of peace,’ security, stability, and prosperity.

Police say a 16-year-old Grade 9 student was behind the Facebook account that threatened to bomb students in Taguig city.

Democrats hold onto control of the US Senate, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden, extinguishing hopes of the ‘red wave’ Republicans expected leading into the midterm elections.

Aleia Aielle Aguilar, the five-year-old daughter of mixed martial arts pillars, Alvin Aguilar, and former champion Maybelline Masuda, becomes the Philippines’ youngest world youth champion in jiu-jitsu.

Save the date, A’TIN! P-pop boy group SB19 announces they’re holding a homecoming show for their WYAT world tour.

K-pop groups snag awards, Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards 2022

K-pop acts continue to break through the Western music scene as groups BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT and SEVENTEEN bag awards at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. Meantime, pop legend Taylor Swift walks away with four prizes at the EMAs.

Actor and dancer Billy Crawford wins France’s version of popular reality dance competition show ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ — Rappler.com