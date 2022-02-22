Rappler election shows to follow in 2022

Here is a list of Rappler shows you can watch or listen to in the lead-up to the elections
MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 election period is heating up, with the campaign period well underway for national candidates. Meanwhile, aspirants for local positions will start campaigning on March 25.
What is it like on the ground? What’s happening behind the scenes? What do you need to know as a voter? Rappler reporters and analysts make sense of specific issues as well as the big picture through dedicated podcasts and video series supplementing our running election coverage.
Not sure where to start? Here is a list of Rappler shows you can watch or listen to in the lead-up to the elections.
Ask Your Election Lawyer
Campaign Convos
- Campaign Convos: Kumusta ang candidates ’pag naha-hot seat ng media?
- Campaign Convos: How candidates projected power in their proclamation rallies
- Campaign Convos: How surveys shape candidates’ strategies
Kalye Kuwentuhan
- KALYE KUWENTUHAN: Sino ang iboboto ng mga Caviteño ngayong 2022?
- KALYE KUWENTUHAN: Sino ang iboboto ng mga taga-QC ngayong 2022?
- KALYE KUWENTUHAN: Sino ang iboboto ng mga taga-Naga ngayong 2022?
- KALYE KUWENTUHAN: Sino ang iboboto ng mga taga-Vigan?
On The Campaign Trail
- [WATCH] On the Campaign Trail with John Nery: The role of the Left
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Voting off the ‘ABS-CBN 70’
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: What now, Comelec?
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Leni Robredo at the halfway point
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Survey highlights, disinfo lowlights
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: The mechanics of pro-Marcos disinfo
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: The power of the Marcos appeal
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: The advertising landscape of the 2022 elections
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Leila de Lima and other electoral issues
Election episodes from other shows
Beyond the Stories
- [PODCAST] Beyond the Stories: Ano-ano ang kakaibang aasahan sa kampanya sa 2022 eleksiyon?
- [PODCAST] Beyond the Stories: Marcos Jr. puwede pa bang maetsapuwera sa eleksiyon?
Seat of Power
- [PODCAST] Seat of Power: Duterte readies ammo for 2022 campaign season
- [PODCAST] Seat of Power: Sara-less, Go-less Duterte prepares for hedging game in 2022
